Genocide For Profit – How The Govt, Big Pharma, Psychiatry, And DSS Are Conspiring To Destroy Native American Culture

🔊 Listen to Article

Special Report By Brandon Turbeville, Natural Blaze

From the first moments Europeans landed on the shores of North America, a war was waged against the indigenous people who lived there. That war took the form of deceptive agreements, settlements, outright violence, genocide, and, after defeat on the battlefield, an attempt to erase Native American culture and history from the minds of the victims. This war on Native Americans has never ended. Instead, it has only intensified with the lessons learned from the indoctrination and police state techniques used on the majority American population via television, law enforcement brutality, austerity/dependency, and of course medical tyranny, psychiatric fascism, and DSS/CPS.

In this new phase of the war, DSS/CPS play an important role. The separation and destruction of the family unit has continued apace with both the Native American and American populations but, in the case of Native Americans, it not only functions as a way to remove children from their families, but also a way to remove them from their culture. In this sense, DSS/CPS now functions as the old Indian Boarding Schools of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries that were devised to “civilize” and forcibly assimilate Native American people into the dominant culture.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services is working with psychiatrists and Big Pharma to engage in what can only be described as “genocide-for-profit.” It is using techniques it has learned on the American population of using “social services,” police, and the courts to separate children from their families, creating a population of people who have grown up without a stable family upbringing or who simply disappear only to turn up later in sex slavery rings or are left to some other horrible fate.

What is known about this situation is that, in South Dakota, Lakota children are being forcibly removed from their homes, put into foster care or psychiatric facilities and then over-prescribed psychiatric drugs that often rival some of the heaviest doses given to psychotic adults.

Indeed, Lakota parents and grandparents are now reporting that it is routine for DSS to send police to their homes to forcibly remove their children.

Picture heavily armed men arriving to a home in the dead of night to wrench children from their beds to be taken away from their families and you most likely immediately go to images of Nazi Germany, Communist China or the Soviet Union. But this isn’t some historical aberration nor is it the practice of some foreign police state abroad, it’s the practice of the police state here at home.

After these children are removed from their families, psychiatric drugs are forced on the children without the consent of the parents, family, or the children themselves. After all, why would there be the need for consent? When the government views you as its property and when it can remove you or your children from your home, there really isn’t any reason it shouldn’t view psychiatric drugging as off limits.

Interestingly, both Federal Law and the Indian Child Welfare Act prohibit the practice of placing children in non-native homes, but that doesn’t stop the removal. It also doesn’t stop the practice of placing the children in non-native homes since it has been reported that around 90% of these children are placed in non-native homes.

As with the case of the Constitution, it seems rights really are “just a goddamn piece of paper.” When rights get in the way of agenda, then rights are ignored or erased from those very pieces of paper.

I highly encourage the reader to access the South Dakota ICWA Directors’ Special Report from 2012 entitled “Is South Dakota Over-Prescribing Drugs To Native American Foster Kids?” The findings of this report are absolutely horrifying. They show how spending for psychiatric medications for children in foster care has vastly increased, about eleven time over during the period of just a few years. These drugs include those like Zyprexa, Geodon, Prozac, and Abilify which even the FDA has prohibited from being used in children without consent of the parent or guardian. But, since the state has now assumed that role with little resistance from the population, children are being loaded up with these substances regardless. It is noteworthy that these anti-psychotic drugs are known to produce suicidal thoughts and actual suicides. It is also noteworthy that the rate for suicide for Lakota children is 12 times the average.

In addition, the Lakota Peoples’ Law Project has reported that over 63% of Lakota children who have been in the foster system are homeless, in prison, or dead by the time they reach 20 years old after being released from the system at age 18. In other words, after being locked in the foster system, 63% of them have two years of misery and struggle before their lives are over.

Daniel Sheehan, activist and attorney, investigated DSS and subsequently made a video entitled “South Dakota Exposed: Why The Department of Social Services Preys On Native Families,” where he reported that 53% of the South Dakota state budget is related to DSS. He also reported that the state receives $79,000 in federal funds annually for every child in foster care who is designated as “special needs.”

Sheehan says this DSS jihad began in earnest around 1996 when George Bush was governor of Texas and put in place “mandatory mental health screening” tests for all kids before they enter foster care. The Texas Medication Algorithm Project resulted in a number of lawsuits due to fraud and illegal payoffs between drug companies and individuals involved in the program.

But despite the bad reputation of the program, when Bush became President, he expanded the program of “mental screening” to apply to all states in order for them to receive funding in 2001.

While DSS terrorism is taking place all across the country and effecting every race and income bracket, few can deny that Native American children are being targeted. After all, 98% of Lakota kids test as “special needs,” which works out pretty well for a system desiring to steal children and a state looking for some extra cash. After all, it’s not just foster care facilities that get the money. In fact, those facilities only get a small portion of that money with most of it going to the state for “other purposes.” Also, as the Citizen’s Commission On Human Rights points out, “the increased psychiatric drugs sales keep the pharmaceutical companies in a happy frame of mind when it comes time to give campaign donations to South Dakota politicians running for re-election in the state government.”

Clearly, there is still an attempt to destroy the Native American population. But, what was once done through guns and warfare is now being done through policy and government directives. As Bruce Cockburn wrote in his song, “Indian Wars,” “It’s not breach-loading rifles and wholesale slaughter/It’s kick backs and thugs and diverted water.”

But it is not only about setting up foster care as another Indian Boarding School, it’s also about erasing the most important human connections; i.e., that of a child to its parents. It is also about destroying the traditional family unit, an agenda that is marching full steam ahead on the rest of the American population as well.